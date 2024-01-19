1.5 Project "Jump The Unreal Shark"

On December 15th, a greatly awiated ocean update came out. However because CC was built in Unreal 5.0.3 the update was not available.

In a moment of pure stupidity we decided to Update CC from Unreal 5.0.3 to 5.3.2

The whole Game has once again become more modular, and open to modifcation.

Look to see many patches bringing this version far beyond what we even thought was possible.

Creative Continents has a wide open future with this version allow it to pivot to virtually canything the gamers, moddder, and Devolopments chooses.

Creative Continents

"Shape the worlds you play in"