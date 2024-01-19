Hotfix 1.5.1 will address the bugs introduced by Update 1.5.0. Thank you to our community of players for helping us to identify these issues swiftly so we could get them patched up!
Read through the changelist below:
-
Fixed a bug that caused some weapons to apply bullet dispersion/spread/bloom when fired while aiming down sights.
-
Fixed an issue where the Solo Bank It progress bar would show an incorrect value after a deposit.
-
Fixed an issue specific to new Steam accounts that could cause them to not be able to log in to the game and would provide a TFLA0002 error.
-
Fixed an issue where item unlock animations would sometimes not show after the player made a purchase.
-
Fixed a crash in the raytracing code.
-
Fixed a crash that could happen during startup.
-
Reset the controller zoom sensitivity setting back to the default value.
Changed files in this update