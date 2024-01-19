 Skip to content

Frostrain update for 19 January 2024

240119 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13215831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been overwhelmed by the amount of encouragement and feedback we've received since the developer letter, and we're truly touched by it - thank you!

Fixed the following bugs

  • Fixed a bug where clicking very quickly upon entering the character selection scene could make an unlocked character playable.
  • Fixed when clears are saved, so if you have a clear, you shouldn't experience a bounce that causes your unlocked character to disappear. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2735631 Depot 2735631
