V1.0.10 & 1.0,11 Regular Updates

Thank you Everyone for Playing Artifact Seeker Prologue

The three of us would like to thank everyone for playing Artifact Seeker Prologue. The prologue is an important exposure opportunity before our release. It will largely determine how many players will see our game when it is officially released. thank you all!

PS: The wishlist is really very important for indie game on steam. If you haven’t wishlisted “Artifact Seeker” before, please do so. This is really, really important to us. Thank you all.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510720/Artifact_Seeker/

New

The opening tutorial adds adjustments to skill visibility and aiming settings.

Adjust

Bugfix

Fixed the issue where the character's aiming direction cannot be controlled after raising the camera

Fixed an issue that caused the game to pause when encountering the blood moon event

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"