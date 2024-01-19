[Beta] Build 655 Changelog

Changes
-
Changed layout of UI 3.0 performance monitor to be a bit nicer.
-
Frame-timing logic has been updated to better calculate CPU frametimes and total frametimes. Thanks to the FPSVR dev for pointing me in the right direction! The Performance monitor frametime stats should now line up much better.
Bug fixes
-
Fixed an issue with stuttering when the performance monitor was open and polling.
-
Fixed an issue that would result in the wrist overlay shifting upwards when the performance monitor was opened / closed.
-
Fixed an issue where the wrist would load the wrong scale on startup if the overlay was closed while the performance monitor was open. You will need to fix your wrist scale if you were affected by this.
Misc
- More security fixes.
Changed depots in beta branch