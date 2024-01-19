 Skip to content

Ice Land update for 19 January 2024

Update 2024.01.19

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Content
Added the room system with the following categories: bedroom, greenhouse, kitchen, boiler room, and water room. Categories can be stacked. The greenhouse provides an accelerated plant growth effect, while the bedroom accelerates stamina recovery.

