Update 2024.01.19
Update Content
Added the room system with the following categories: bedroom, greenhouse, kitchen, boiler room, and water room. Categories can be stacked. The greenhouse provides an accelerated plant growth effect, while the bedroom accelerates stamina recovery.
Ice Land update for 19 January 2024
Update 2024.01.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2681651 Depot 2681651
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update