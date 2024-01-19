Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

👑 "FOR THE QUEEN" DLC RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT 👑

DLC for For the Queen is now available.

In addition to the additional story, the DLC includes updates to the game's leaderboard feature, achievements, and some bug fixes, so please enjoy the new challenges even if you haven't purchased the DLC!

We'd like to thank everyone who has helped and supported the game.

We will try to make the game even better with your feedback.

Also, if you want more information about the game, we recommend checking out the links below.

https://www.patreon.com/GinkgoStudio

https://www.pixiv.net/users/179685 https://ha-mong.fanbox.cc/

https://discord.gg/PWCWhgUEdm

