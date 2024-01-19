 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

For the Queen update for 19 January 2024

👑 "FOR THE QUEEN" DLC RELEASE 👑

Share · View all patches · Build 13215578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

**

👑 "FOR THE QUEEN" DLC RELEASE ANNOUNCEMENT 👑

**

DLC for For the Queen is now available.

In addition to the additional story, the DLC includes updates to the game's leaderboard feature, achievements, and some bug fixes, so please enjoy the new challenges even if you haven't purchased the DLC!

We'd like to thank everyone who has helped and supported the game.
We will try to make the game even better with your feedback.

Also, if you want more information about the game, we recommend checking out the links below.

:: PATERON ::
https://www.patreon.com/GinkgoStudio

:: PIXIV ::
https://www.pixiv.net/users/179685 https://ha-mong.fanbox.cc/

:: DISCORD ::
https://discord.gg/PWCWhgUEdm

The same team's Isekai series is also on sale to celebrate the release of the DLC!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1268110/ISEKAI_QUEST/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1924140/ISEKAI_FRONTLINE/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2261051 Depot 2261051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link