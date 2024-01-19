 Skip to content

Kanji Industry update for 19 January 2024

[0.16.2] Kanji Library& Chinese Language Support Added Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview

In this update, we are excited to announce the addition of the Kanji Encyclopedia feature, as initially communicated! Now you can enjoy filling in the blanks as only the Kanji characters you've assembled will be displayed.

Additionally, to enhance the gaming experience for our Chinese-speaking users, we have added support for the Chinese language.

Additions

  • Added the Kanji Encyclopedia

    • View details such as the generation count, reading, and meaning of the assembled Kanji characters.
    • Check the Kanji assembly recipes.
    • Accessible from the title screen, world mode, and pause menu during stage mode.

  • Added the option to choose between Simplified and Traditional Chinese in the language settings.

  • Added several Kanji characters

    • You can now assemble the following eight Kanji characters:

      • 胡, 伯, 募, 暮, 墓, 慕, 壬, 任

    • The character "舌" can now be assembled with the combination of "ノ" and "古," in addition to the previous combination of "千" and "口."

      • Previously, it could only be assembled with "千" and "口."
      • In the future, multiple assembly recipes may be added for a single Kanji character.

  • Time within the game now stops when the pause menu is open.

    • Convenient for considering production lines or taking a break to go to the bathroom.

Changed files in this update

