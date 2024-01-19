Major Update - v0.36

Reworked the KW/h System to resemble the actual wattage per hour based on game hours, to provide a more accurate KW/h reading and be more consistent throughout the game.

Changed the Default Power usage from 20KWh to 10KWh and lowered All Default Lights and LED Light KW per hour usage to accommodate for the change from real-time with multipliers to Game Time hrs.

Added the Beginner and Extension Solar Panel Kits as purchasable upgrades from the Hardware Store that will help reduce the Cost of Power Bills - The Beginner Kit comprises of 4x Panels able to produce up to 1200Wh (1.2KWh) of power each at optimal times - The Inverter which the Player can check to view the current power being produced by the Panels - The Extension Kit comprises of 18x Extra Panels to further increase your Power Generation, for a total of 26,400Wh (26.4KWh) Max - To simulate a bit of realism, the Power sold back to the Power Company is Valued 75% of that that the Player pays to use per KW, which still over time both the Upgrade Cost and Bill costs will Pay for themselves, given the player remains responsible with power usage.

Reworked the 'Pop up at Home' purchasable objects from the Hardware store, which are now purchased as a Cardboard Box, the Box(es) will need to be returned home and placed in their assigned spot - Which also reworks the way the 'Intruding Object Checker' works, you will be able to purchase any object regardless of if it's pre-req item is placed or not (still needs to be bought first), if the object intrusion checker is red the box not be able to be placed, if its green it will be unpacked and the player will be left with an Empty Box.

Updated the Hardware Buyable's Sale Symbol so the '$' Icon is Green when the Item can be purchased, Orange when the player does not have enough cash to purchase though the limit has not yet been reached, Yellow if a Parent object is required and not yet purchased and Red when the Item can no longer be purchased (limit reached).

Along with the Above Changes there has also been a 'Category' Line added to the Hardware Store Buyable's to briefly explain what the Object is associated with, for example the Furnace related Items are within a 'Furnace Kit' Category and the Chemical Refining Objects are within a 'Chemical Refining' to better indicate what objects are associated/linked together.

Added a 'Required Object:' line to the Hardware Store Buyable's to display what Item is required to purchase the object.

Fixed not being able to Sleep when Loading into Low Energy, The Life System Script should now Update upon loading to allow sleeping if already surpassed the Sleep-able Trigger.

Reworked the Data Storage Method for the Hardware Store Purchasable and made it more dynamic to allow a difference between Owning, but not yet placed, or Owned and Placed, or not Owned Not Placed

Added a Green Indicator to the Trolley - when carrying any object you will be able to see the Acceptance Bounds of the Trolley, making it easier to see where Items can be stacked.

Made a dynamic seasonal event system, that automatically enables and disables seasonal themes.

Fixed the Crucible not being detected by the Trolley.

Made it so anything that is not marked as a Chemical will no longer be detected by the Beaker, which will avoid any unnecessary popup warnings.

Added a 'Left Handed' accessibility setting within the Gameplay Settings Tab, which allows players to toggle between the Left and Right Handed Key Maps (These specific Key Mappings can be viewed within the Controls Settings under the new Left Handed Controls Tab.

Included in the Description of the Ingot Storage Rack that it is for holding Base Metals.

Added the 'Total Power Used' and 'Total Power Generated' stats to the Player Stats Tab

Reworked the Water Shader to suit the theme a little better, also added some water environment objects and aquatic life to improve the visual aesthetics.

Lowered the overall Street Light LOD Distances, improving Performance during the Night/Early Morning on all Quality Levels.