24/01/19 Optimized patch

The adaptation of the controller is currently supported by NSpro, Xbox, PS, and domestic controller tests. The bug of incompatibility of the old gallery archive with a total of 34 images has been fixed, and the new CG1 will continue to be updated for free in mid-late February. Added initial map performance, optimized initial water reflection, maze mirror effects are still available. The next day, the limit challenge and the position of the two week mage are adjusted to the center of the road outside the main city castle, and the achievement division has been marked with a red arrow in the lower left corner of the main city. Galleries CG32, 33 for Chapter 5 Mother Agnes Isno's church Mother comes back after investigating the blue bed unlocks. Gallery CG34 adds voice theatre unlock to the right of the next day's Talk Dinner 2F Agiris. Props map no need to brush monster drop, by map pick + shop purchase can be collected. Optimized the feedback of high strength of yellow ribbon fish and adapted its own skills.