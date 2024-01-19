 Skip to content

Astral Quester Playtest update for 19 January 2024

1月19日 更新（Update 1/19）

Patchnotes via Steam Community

恢复了巡航时的闲聊功能
增加了首充翻倍福利

The chit-chat function while cruising has been restored
Added the first charge double benefit

