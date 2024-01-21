Ellisbury Update: Patch 2

With this second patch for the Ellisbury Update we are addressing technical problems as well as a wide range of issues affecting gameplay. This should sort out the most noticed issues players have been running into!
General Fixes
- Fixed large memory leaks from opening and calculating cars, improving performance
- Made rear engine layouts available on ladder frame chassis
- Tweaked reliability score dependency for demographics, making it weaker
- Fixed loading screens continuing to load images in the background photo scene
- Removed grouping commas from numbers in photoscene slider textboxes
- Fixed AI being able to use more than 15 quality with +15 tech pool
- Fixed lua error changing bottom end parts, family deselected
- Fixed lua error on changing tire diameter
- Fixed rear engine AWD not scaling gearboxes, leading to small rear engines not fitting
- Fixed issue with excessively narrow tires causing all calculations to break down
- Fixed Lua error switching engine orientation
- Fixed mod warning popup is complaining about car mods selecting an engine for a new car
- Improved image caching so it doesn't spawn a new texture for duplicate materials
Campaign Fixes
- Added 2020 sandbox company techpool and made techpool lerp between the set years
- Fixed campaign finish screen having incorrect company score
- Changed step size of cash slider in campaign setup to allow for smaller values
- Added company valuation breakdown to campaign top bar
- Fixed not-yet-bought plots adding to company valuation
- Fixed car and engine factory shift sliders not updating engine/car costs
- Fixed a lua error setting up new engine factory
- Fixed sandbox-only race tires showing up in campaign tech tree as unlocks
- Tweaked difficulty multipliers of HQ countries in campaign setup
- Added WES button to campaign top bar to show emissions standards
- Fixed empty no-tooling factory tooling settings showing when tooling it afterwards
- Fixed factory setup stats not correctly populating on summary / signoff screen
UI Fixes
- Fixed Car Manager list items to now show WES standard for emissions
- Improved quality slider UI clarity for part unlocks happening
- Removed header paint slot due to incompatibility with newer, nicer materials and heat system
- Fixed being unable to transfer cars between sandbox companies
- Removed pin from top-bar, drop-down markets UI
- Fixed sandbox tech pool UI locking the car section without a car
- Fixed engine selection panel not enabling buttons in sandbox if company has no engines
- Replaced trim graph emissions mode UI with detailed stats fuel economy UI
- Fixed multi-select trim delete not working in list mode
- Added disclaimer for interior design feature, or the lack thereof
Exporter Fixes
- Fixed issue with sound configuration in BeamNG exports
- Fixed setup strings file for exporter
- Fixed BeamNG glass not exporting transparent anymore
- Fixed taillights and brake lights not exporting independent of each other
- Fixed remaining issues with carbon fiber exporting with unwanted tints
- Improved various tire and suspension related things for exported cars
We'll closely observe if anything else broke, as some pretty heavy underlying changes needed to be made to fix the technical issues. There are a few more items on our list to get done and fixed before moving on to the next big update dev cycle - we'll keep you posted.
Cheers!
