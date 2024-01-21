Ellisbury Update: Patch 2

With this second patch for the Ellisbury Update we are addressing technical problems as well as a wide range of issues affecting gameplay. This should sort out the most noticed issues players have been running into!



General Fixes

Fixed large memory leaks from opening and calculating cars, improving performance

Made rear engine layouts available on ladder frame chassis

Tweaked reliability score dependency for demographics, making it weaker

Fixed loading screens continuing to load images in the background photo scene

Removed grouping commas from numbers in photoscene slider textboxes

Fixed AI being able to use more than 15 quality with +15 tech pool

Fixed lua error changing bottom end parts, family deselected

Fixed lua error on changing tire diameter

Fixed rear engine AWD not scaling gearboxes, leading to small rear engines not fitting

Fixed issue with excessively narrow tires causing all calculations to break down

Fixed Lua error switching engine orientation

Fixed mod warning popup is complaining about car mods selecting an engine for a new car

Improved image caching so it doesn't spawn a new texture for duplicate materials

Campaign Fixes

Added 2020 sandbox company techpool and made techpool lerp between the set years

Fixed campaign finish screen having incorrect company score

Changed step size of cash slider in campaign setup to allow for smaller values

Added company valuation breakdown to campaign top bar

Fixed not-yet-bought plots adding to company valuation

Fixed car and engine factory shift sliders not updating engine/car costs

Fixed a lua error setting up new engine factory

Fixed sandbox-only race tires showing up in campaign tech tree as unlocks

Tweaked difficulty multipliers of HQ countries in campaign setup

Added WES button to campaign top bar to show emissions standards

Fixed empty no-tooling factory tooling settings showing when tooling it afterwards

Fixed factory setup stats not correctly populating on summary / signoff screen

UI Fixes

Fixed Car Manager list items to now show WES standard for emissions

Improved quality slider UI clarity for part unlocks happening

Removed header paint slot due to incompatibility with newer, nicer materials and heat system

Fixed being unable to transfer cars between sandbox companies

Removed pin from top-bar, drop-down markets UI

Fixed sandbox tech pool UI locking the car section without a car

Fixed engine selection panel not enabling buttons in sandbox if company has no engines

Replaced trim graph emissions mode UI with detailed stats fuel economy UI

Fixed multi-select trim delete not working in list mode

Added disclaimer for interior design feature, or the lack thereof

Exporter Fixes

Fixed issue with sound configuration in BeamNG exports

Fixed setup strings file for exporter

Fixed BeamNG glass not exporting transparent anymore

Fixed taillights and brake lights not exporting independent of each other

Fixed remaining issues with carbon fiber exporting with unwanted tints

Improved various tire and suspension related things for exported cars

We'll closely observe if anything else broke, as some pretty heavy underlying changes needed to be made to fix the technical issues. There are a few more items on our list to get done and fixed before moving on to the next big update dev cycle - we'll keep you posted.

Cheers!