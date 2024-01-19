Patch 1 - Jan 19, 2024

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

-Added additional hover-highlight terms throughout the game

-Added option for buying another potato if you used initial one

-Removed ability to gain infinite experience when casting Illusion

BUGFIXES

-Fixed player sometimes walking inside objects when dialogue window first appears

-Fixed losing UI control when deleting all your saves in load screen of main menu

-Fixed train travel to Wharf in Chapter 2 taking you to the wrong spawn point

-Fixed issue in Chapter 14 where loading a specific autosave would skip a cutscene

-Fixed issue in Chapter 15 where you could skip a cutscene

-Fixed quest entry text sometimes getting jumbled up with the Complete tag

-Fixed ability to interact with wine rack through a wall in Chapter 6

-Fixed issues with camera getting obstructed during dialogue in Chapter 6

-Fixed getting stuck near Collie and near workbench in Wharf

-Fixed getting stuck in Apothecary basement

-Fixed issue where you could skip a required cutscene trigger in Chapter 12

-Fixed dialogue condition errors across across the game that prevented dialogue from continuing

-Fixed issues with Fine Steak Dinner quest that could prevent completion

-Fixed issue with repeatable conversation in Chapter 4