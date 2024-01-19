Patch 1 - Jan 19, 2024

GAMEPLAY UPDATES
-Added additional hover-highlight terms throughout the game
-Added option for buying another potato if you used initial one
-Removed ability to gain infinite experience when casting Illusion
BUGFIXES
-Fixed player sometimes walking inside objects when dialogue window first appears
-Fixed losing UI control when deleting all your saves in load screen of main menu
-Fixed train travel to Wharf in Chapter 2 taking you to the wrong spawn point
-Fixed issue in Chapter 14 where loading a specific autosave would skip a cutscene
-Fixed issue in Chapter 15 where you could skip a cutscene
-Fixed quest entry text sometimes getting jumbled up with the Complete tag
-Fixed ability to interact with wine rack through a wall in Chapter 6
-Fixed issues with camera getting obstructed during dialogue in Chapter 6
-Fixed getting stuck near Collie and near workbench in Wharf
-Fixed getting stuck in Apothecary basement
-Fixed issue where you could skip a required cutscene trigger in Chapter 12
-Fixed dialogue condition errors across across the game that prevented dialogue from continuing
-Fixed issues with Fine Steak Dinner quest that could prevent completion
-Fixed issue with repeatable conversation in Chapter 4
Changed files in this update