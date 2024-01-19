Hotfix 10.1.1 released!

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Hotfix 10.1.1 to address the following issues:
- Fixed: An issue that prevented some players to join some servers
- Fixed: Even miniscule changes in culture triggered notifications for annexations, leading to spam
- Fixed: The /unstuck command didn't work correctly when used while being on a boat on the ocean
- Fixed: Vehicles that were parked on a deed were put into void storage when its owner was removed from residency of that deed
Changed files in this update