Eco update for 19 January 2024

Hotfix 10.1.1 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13215100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Citizens,
we have just released Hotfix 10.1.1 to address the following issues:

  • Fixed: An issue that prevented some players to join some servers
  • Fixed: Even miniscule changes in culture triggered notifications for annexations, leading to spam
  • Fixed: The /unstuck command didn't work correctly when used while being on a boat on the ocean
  • Fixed: Vehicles that were parked on a deed were put into void storage when its owner was removed from residency of that deed

