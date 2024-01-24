 Skip to content

Arma Reforger Experimental update for 24 January 2024

1.0.0.91 Experimental Update

Attention Soldiers,

We updated the Experimental app. Check our web article for more information.

1.0.0.91 Changelog

Stability
  • Fixed: Bodies and items were not deleted correctly by garbage collector
  • Fixed: Possible crash when using a turret
  • Fixed: Possible crash on collisions with scaled trimesh geometries
  • Fixed: Items and Vehicles are now correctly cleaned up
  • Fixed: Workbench crash on startup with missing dependencies
  • Fixed: Crash caused by settings loading race condition
  • Fixed: Crash caused by reload while a turret was being deleted
  • Fixed: Possible crash when dragging support gadgets into cloth slots in inventory
  • Fixed: VME in getting compartments
  • Fixed: VME when deleting a vehicle
  • Fixed: Possible VME when using gadget on the map
  • Fixed: VME when AI is removed through Game Master when walking out of Living Quarters
General
  • Added: Random Weather Changes parameter in mission header
  • Added: AI gets out & moves away from danger reaction when vehicle is on fire
  • Added: All weapons have a tailored depth of field intensity when using Bokeh
  • Added: New iteration of keyboard, mouse, and controller hints textures
  • Changed: Increased the Fuel Support Station range of fuel pumps to make refueling with larger vehicles easier
  • Changed: Radial menu items and visuals for better visibility
  • Fixed: Dropping a gadget due to falling unconscious
  • Fixed: Character could get stuck in item changing when they start falling right after exiting a vehicle
  • Fixed: Player could get stuck in inspect animation
  • Fixed: Magazine/grenade stuck to player's hand when reloading is interrupted
  • FIxed: Animations could get stuck on fast switching of gadgets
  • Fixed: AI could be spawned inside of supplies containers
  • Fixed: Supply count not updating properly in build mode
  • Fixed: Dropping weapons as the Host could drop them for connected clients
  • Fixed: Missing back door SFX in medical vehicles
  • Fixed: Player count was not updated in role selection
  • Fixed: Respawn button not changing visuals to disabled when timer is visible
  • Fixed: FIA hand radios now use their own encoding
  • Fixed: AI completion of SmartAction, correct door movement danger reaction
  • Fixed: AI took over the character when the character woke up from an unconscious state while player was controlling the AI character
  • Fixed: Squad member coloring for vehicle nametags and vehicle display name priority logic
  • Fixed: M923A1 Arsenal/Construction falls through the ground after spawning
  • Fixed: Players don't lose access to opened unconscious characters' inventories when they wake up and go away
  • Fixed: Rejoining a hosted server opened the deploy menu on the host
  • Fixed: Character exiting from a turret propped up on sandbags would exit in the air and drop down
  • Fixed: Arsenal loadout saving action not localizing properly when the language is changed
  • Fixed: Pointing didn't end until interrupted by another action
  • Fixed: A delay between hitting the Lights key and the light turning on on vehicle M923A1
  • Fixed: Changing faction of vehicle when occupied
  • Fixed: Character could clip through barbed wire when under it and standing up
  • Fixed: Changing dynamic stance from crouch to stand could clip through walls
  • Fixed: Incorrect control hint shown in inventory when an item was selected via gamepad
  • Fixed: Extra sound when opening task list from map menu
  • Fixed: Possible missing physics component during vehicle initialization
  • Fixed: Moving Items directly to a vehicle while the vehicle storage is opened and the trunk is full will now move the item into cargo if it is available and has space
  • Fixed: Radial menu is now blocking aiming with mouse
  • Fixed: Topographic 2D map hints are now contextual instead of visible all the time
  • Fixed: Deploy menu tooltips were not colorized
  • Fixed: Living quarters AI were not added to same group if there was combat during spawning
  • Fixed: Map radial menu open input filter changed to down from click
  • Fixed: Doubled number icons on quickbar
  • Fixed: Belt/magazine animation when reloading machine guns
  • Fixed: Doors in some buildings are no longer opening the wrong way
  • Fixed: Climb action on a ladder was not being clamped to radius set in context
  • Fixed: Removed duplicated entities on both maps
Modding
  • Added: SightComponent's can force the nearby DOF to be simple depth of field for this sight
  • Added: Option to set additional respawn time per spawn point
  • Fixed: Infinite ammo debug was deleting ammo after reloading
  • Removed: The garbage system has been reverted to Garbage Manager for the time being until the next major update
Server Administration
  • Fixed: #logout was not working on Dedicated Servers/Listen Server
  • Fixed: RCON - Permission settings are not working properly
  • Fixed: Admin panel ban/kick does nothing
  • Game Master
  • Added: Static compositions are blacklisted from Game Master (GM) asset browser and are only available at specific places in world
  • Fixed: VON radial menu opening in other menus (GM asset browser, player list) is prevented
  • Fixed: Audible heartbeat when bleeding in GM
  • Fixed: Arma vision player character effects were applied to the enemy faction
  • Fixed: A player created through GM was not part of a group
  • Fixed: Many entities in compositions still had placeholder images
Playable Content
  • Changed: Increased deploy time on bases under attack
  • Changed: Fuel depots built in bases no longer affect the seizing timer
  • Changed: Only update spawn points when the amount of resources in the base changes
  • Changed: Rules of supplies being generated in bases
  • Fixed: Enemy faction can no longer observe the map icon flashing when you start capturing a base
  • Fixed: Building & dismantling services in bases now have real-time effect on the seizing timer
  • Fixed: Living Quarters and vehicle depots placed by previous faction and built by new base owner had wrong faction assigned
  • Fixed: Base services were not registered properly sometimes
  • Fixed: Transporting dead crew members no longer awards rank progression (T176697)
  • Fixed: The loadout cost was not shown in the deploy menu
  • Fixed: Vehicle support station modules were not indestructible
  • Fixed: Conflict base spawnpoints were sometimes disabled after loading a save
  • Fixed: Transport request timer is reset upon reconnecting
  • Fixed: Tutorial sniper position is no longer on tower, but on a mat under it
  • Fixed: Changed advanced driving tutorial last stage duration to match hint duration
  • Fixed: Radio announcer line for the refueling station was played when US helipad was built
  • Fixed: "Not enough resources" action now takes priority over "Rank limitation" when building
Scenario Framework
  • Added: SlotMarker
  • Added: Options to set AI Skill and minimum number of units after balance calculations for SlotAI
  • Added: ToggleLight action
  • Fixed: Sample world errors and warnings
  • Fixed: Debug in GameModeManager doesn't spawn tasks
  • Fixed: Reentering Clear Area task area via Teleport results in Completion
  • Fixed: Trigger notification shows wrong minimum number of players needed

