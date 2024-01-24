1.0.0.91 Experimental Update

Attention Soldiers,
1.0.0.91 Changelog
Stability
- Fixed: Bodies and items were not deleted correctly by garbage collector
- Fixed: Possible crash when using a turret
- Fixed: Possible crash on collisions with scaled trimesh geometries
- Fixed: Items and Vehicles are now correctly cleaned up
- Fixed: Workbench crash on startup with missing dependencies
- Fixed: Crash caused by settings loading race condition
- Fixed: Crash caused by reload while a turret was being deleted
- Fixed: Possible crash when dragging support gadgets into cloth slots in inventory
- Fixed: VME in getting compartments
- Fixed: VME when deleting a vehicle
- Fixed: Possible VME when using gadget on the map
- Fixed: VME when AI is removed through Game Master when walking out of Living Quarters
General
- Added: Random Weather Changes parameter in mission header
- Added: AI gets out & moves away from danger reaction when vehicle is on fire
- Added: All weapons have a tailored depth of field intensity when using Bokeh
- Added: New iteration of keyboard, mouse, and controller hints textures
- Changed: Increased the Fuel Support Station range of fuel pumps to make refueling with larger vehicles easier
- Changed: Radial menu items and visuals for better visibility
- Fixed: Dropping a gadget due to falling unconscious
- Fixed: Character could get stuck in item changing when they start falling right after exiting a vehicle
- Fixed: Player could get stuck in inspect animation
- Fixed: Magazine/grenade stuck to player's hand when reloading is interrupted
- FIxed: Animations could get stuck on fast switching of gadgets
- Fixed: AI could be spawned inside of supplies containers
- Fixed: Supply count not updating properly in build mode
- Fixed: Dropping weapons as the Host could drop them for connected clients
- Fixed: Missing back door SFX in medical vehicles
- Fixed: Player count was not updated in role selection
- Fixed: Respawn button not changing visuals to disabled when timer is visible
- Fixed: FIA hand radios now use their own encoding
- Fixed: AI completion of SmartAction, correct door movement danger reaction
- Fixed: AI took over the character when the character woke up from an unconscious state while player was controlling the AI character
- Fixed: Squad member coloring for vehicle nametags and vehicle display name priority logic
- Fixed: M923A1 Arsenal/Construction falls through the ground after spawning
- Fixed: Players don't lose access to opened unconscious characters' inventories when they wake up and go away
- Fixed: Rejoining a hosted server opened the deploy menu on the host
- Fixed: Character exiting from a turret propped up on sandbags would exit in the air and drop down
- Fixed: Arsenal loadout saving action not localizing properly when the language is changed
- Fixed: Pointing didn't end until interrupted by another action
- Fixed: A delay between hitting the Lights key and the light turning on on vehicle M923A1
- Fixed: Changing faction of vehicle when occupied
- Fixed: Character could clip through barbed wire when under it and standing up
- Fixed: Changing dynamic stance from crouch to stand could clip through walls
- Fixed: Incorrect control hint shown in inventory when an item was selected via gamepad
- Fixed: Extra sound when opening task list from map menu
- Fixed: Possible missing physics component during vehicle initialization
- Fixed: Moving Items directly to a vehicle while the vehicle storage is opened and the trunk is full will now move the item into cargo if it is available and has space
- Fixed: Radial menu is now blocking aiming with mouse
- Fixed: Topographic 2D map hints are now contextual instead of visible all the time
- Fixed: Deploy menu tooltips were not colorized
- Fixed: Living quarters AI were not added to same group if there was combat during spawning
- Fixed: Map radial menu open input filter changed to down from click
- Fixed: Doubled number icons on quickbar
- Fixed: Belt/magazine animation when reloading machine guns
- Fixed: Doors in some buildings are no longer opening the wrong way
- Fixed: Climb action on a ladder was not being clamped to radius set in context
- Fixed: Removed duplicated entities on both maps
Modding
- Added: SightComponent's can force the nearby DOF to be simple depth of field for this sight
- Added: Option to set additional respawn time per spawn point
- Fixed: Infinite ammo debug was deleting ammo after reloading
- Removed: The garbage system has been reverted to Garbage Manager for the time being until the next major update
Server Administration
- Fixed: #logout was not working on Dedicated Servers/Listen Server
- Fixed: RCON - Permission settings are not working properly
- Fixed: Admin panel ban/kick does nothing
- Game Master
- Added: Static compositions are blacklisted from Game Master (GM) asset browser and are only available at specific places in world
- Fixed: VON radial menu opening in other menus (GM asset browser, player list) is prevented
- Fixed: Audible heartbeat when bleeding in GM
- Fixed: Arma vision player character effects were applied to the enemy faction
- Fixed: A player created through GM was not part of a group
- Fixed: Many entities in compositions still had placeholder images
Playable Content
- Changed: Increased deploy time on bases under attack
- Changed: Fuel depots built in bases no longer affect the seizing timer
- Changed: Only update spawn points when the amount of resources in the base changes
- Changed: Rules of supplies being generated in bases
- Fixed: Enemy faction can no longer observe the map icon flashing when you start capturing a base
- Fixed: Building & dismantling services in bases now have real-time effect on the seizing timer
- Fixed: Living Quarters and vehicle depots placed by previous faction and built by new base owner had wrong faction assigned
- Fixed: Base services were not registered properly sometimes
- Fixed: Transporting dead crew members no longer awards rank progression (T176697)
- Fixed: The loadout cost was not shown in the deploy menu
- Fixed: Vehicle support station modules were not indestructible
- Fixed: Conflict base spawnpoints were sometimes disabled after loading a save
- Fixed: Transport request timer is reset upon reconnecting
- Fixed: Tutorial sniper position is no longer on tower, but on a mat under it
- Fixed: Changed advanced driving tutorial last stage duration to match hint duration
- Fixed: Radio announcer line for the refueling station was played when US helipad was built
- Fixed: "Not enough resources" action now takes priority over "Rank limitation" when building
Scenario Framework
- Added: SlotMarker
- Added: Options to set AI Skill and minimum number of units after balance calculations for SlotAI
- Added: ToggleLight action
- Fixed: Sample world errors and warnings
- Fixed: Debug in GameModeManager doesn't spawn tasks
- Fixed: Reentering Clear Area task area via Teleport results in Completion
- Fixed: Trigger notification shows wrong minimum number of players needed
