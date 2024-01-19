- Fixed the bug of not being able to start a new game if you view the credits first when entering the game.
(So sorry for this absurd inconvenience. Won't happen again! And thanks so much for checking us out!)
- Optimized more game descriptions.
LONESTAR update for 19 January 2024
Patch Notes Jan 19
