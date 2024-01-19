 Skip to content

LONESTAR update for 19 January 2024

Patch Notes Jan 19

Patch Notes Jan 19

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug of not being able to start a new game if you view the credits first when entering the game.
    (So sorry for this absurd inconvenience. Won't happen again! And thanks so much for checking us out!)
  2. Optimized more game descriptions.

