1/19 Lingjing Fantasy Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 13214825 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 06:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 14:30 on 1/19 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online detectives will be forced to log off. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of our agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Box x1.

Welfare function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption from roles

Free character experience this week

Detective camp: Qinghong, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming.

Simulate the resentment camp: Bai Qiulian, Nie Xiaoqian, Spoon, and Little Spider.

[New Activity]

Star Diamond Mall - Thin Night Knowledge Film Theme Limited Time New Release.

"A solitary shadow lamp on a thin night, how do you know who the turbid wine enters?"

Activity time: January 19th, 2024- February 9th, 2024

Activity rules:

During the event, you can draw from the Star Diamond Treasure Box or redeem through the Star Diamond Mall.

The clothing comes with special effects, and wearing the entire set can activate new skill special effects.

Wearing clothing can activate new skill effects and exclusive standby actions.

Newly launched limited avatars, avatar frames, and exclusive actions. Star diamonds can be obtained by extracting star diamond treasure boxes and other items, with a high chance of obtaining 120, 80, 30, 15, 10, and 1 star diamond. The theme of the Star Diamond Mall will be limited to one month each time.

Star Diamond Mall - Golden Quality Fashion Qiying Series is available for limited time release.

"The circulation of Qi Ying is unparalleled in style and splendor."

Activity time: January 19th, 2024- February 9th, 2024

[New fitting room added]

Star Diamond Mall has added: Manlin Qiying Pink Weaving Series, Youyue Qiying Blue Moon Series, Nangong Yichen Qiying Phantom Series, Su Qingli Boye Zhiying Series.

Tianxuan Treasure Box Return: Nie Xiaoqian - Guigong Goddess Series, He Ruoyao - Jinli - Yaoguang Gathering Wealth Series.

Theme Treasure Box Return: Wei Qingyu - Koi · Jiyun Qing'e Series, Little Ice - Koi · Qingbing Decontamination Series.

[Problem fixing]

Fixed the issue of simulating the Grievance Sword Spirit skill and obtaining combo points when hitting certain maps with regular attacks. Fixed the issue where simulating the Grim Spirit Sword's general attack would obtain combo points when hitting the elevator. Fixed the issue of not being able to use the left button for general attacks when the sword energy value of the simulated Grievant Sword Spirit is 0 points. Fixed the issue where the special effects of the Soul: Star girl group skin skills were not displayed properly. Fixed the issue where the main star of Lingtan Bianque missed and reaching the maximum release distance would consume layers. Fixed an issue where simulating the use of the 2nd skill of the Grievant Spirit Sword Spirit to accumulate power and release it after the progress bar ends, resulting in the next time the 2nd skill can only be used once.

Welcome to join the Q group of Lingjing Fantasy Player Exchange:

Player 1 group: 731798067