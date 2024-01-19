Game Update (2024/01/18) - Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

※ System:

Fixed the issue in the mode selection queue where the title and description wouldn't change with the mode.

※ Arcade Mode:

Fixed the issue in the "Enchanting Wild" third level where killing a "Innocent Isuna" on multiplayer difficulty would trigger victory.

Adjusted the "Enchanting Wild" third level, closing the prompt message when the money bag is destroyed.

Fixed the issue of shop where the prompt window for insufficient mana crystals wouldn't close after closing the page.

Fixed the issue of spawned minions being invulnerable.

※ Art, UI, Text, Sound Updates:

Corrected the timing errors for some character respawn voice lines.

Updated the images and corresponding icons for mode selection.

Updated the background music for the "Fantasy Land" in Arcade mode.

※ Gameplay Adjustments:

§ Characters:

Quémeau:

Fixed the issue where respawn voice lines weren't playing.

Herrina:

Fixed the issue with the talent "Maw of the Beast" where grabbing an enemy wouldn't allow input for Arc Slash.