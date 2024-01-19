hullcam changes, rh input changes, little adjustments/fixes.

hullcams are now able to be rotated during gameplay. This rotation is separate from the hullcam menu rotations. The player may use camera rotation while a hullcam is active to rotate shiptied cams to point them or rotate world-tied cams to swing them around the ship. The player may use "recenter cam" to recenter it, or it will recenter automatically when the hullcam menu is opened, and this rotation is not stored. ( hullcam setup is stored as normal)

RockHopper inputs originally had separate rotation assignments, but now also have separate translation assignments. This means there is a Forward, Up, Right, but also a rockhopper Forward, rockhopper Up, and rockhopper Right. (rockhopper assignments apply to all "lunar gravity" vehicles).

This is mostly to allow players to assign forward and up as they prefer. Previously "Forward" caused hoppers to move up, as "forward" represents throttle forward, and hoppers are "tailsitters". Now if a player prefers they can use forward for "forward" without affecting the spacevehicle assignments.

Players will need to add assignments for these inputs, but will not need to reassign all other controls unless they have not played since the last major input update.

DuckyCam for the rockhopper was pulled back a bit.

potentially fixed an issue where dockport invisible meshes would become visible when pause menu is opened and closed after building race.

potentially fixed an issue where dockpad "press dock to add pad to race" would stay on if player switched from spaysmode while it was on.

edit::: ALSO added ,, input filtering zerokill .

zerokill will cause the input filter to zero out when input is zero. With zerokill off, input filtering will cause the input to gradually reduce to zero (the rate will depend on the slider position) in the same way that it gradually increases to the player input value. (the suggested purpose of inputfiltering is to help the player make tiny inputs while docking by decreasing the input value that is applied while pulsing input). With zerokill enabled , the input will increase gradually according to the filter slider value , however when the player stops giving input, it will immediately go to zero.