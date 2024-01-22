Rec Room PATCH - the "Too Much to Handles" edition

General Improvements & Bug Fixes
- Added a new Moods system in Rooms 2.
- Clouds should now appear correctly in Moods V1, Moods V2, and various RRO rooms.
- Fixed a bug where the ACM shortcut for switching to the connect tool sometimes didn't work.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused V1 spawner components to stop working after a player left the room.
Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community
We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.
