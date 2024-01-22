Rec Room PATCH - the "Too Much to Handles" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 13214559 · Last edited 22 January 2024 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

Added a new Moods system in Rooms 2.

Clouds should now appear correctly in Moods V1, Moods V2, and various RRO rooms.

Fixed a bug where the ACM shortcut for switching to the connect tool sometimes didn't work.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused V1 spawner components to stop working after a player left the room.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.