 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rec Room update for 22 January 2024

Rec Room PATCH - the "Too Much to Handles" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 13214559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

  • Added a new Moods system in Rooms 2.
  • Clouds should now appear correctly in Moods V1, Moods V2, and various RRO rooms.
  • Fixed a bug where the ACM shortcut for switching to the connect tool sometimes didn't work.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused V1 spawner components to stop working after a player left the room.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.

Changed files in this update

RecRoom Content Depot 471711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link