Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 19 January 2024

Hotfix - v1.0.47

19 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed exploit that would duplicate items.
-Fixed issue with the collectable foliage on servers.

-Tweaked price of the living essence.

