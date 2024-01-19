Hotfix - v1.0.47

-Fixed exploit that would duplicate items.
-Fixed issue with the collectable foliage on servers.
-Tweaked price of the living essence.
Don't forget to post bugs in Discord or Steam Forums!
Support us leave a review!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Fixed exploit that would duplicate items.
-Fixed issue with the collectable foliage on servers.
-Tweaked price of the living essence.
Don't forget to post bugs in Discord or Steam Forums!
Support us leave a review!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update