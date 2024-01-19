Update 4: Map Editor

We've got another big update this week: The map editor!

This is a basic version of the final product.

At the moment you can place blocks from a menu together with friends you bring in with you.

Rotate blocks with the left stick and push block away or bring them closer with the right stick.

You can also delete blocks and change the skybox.

In the future we'll also add custom game modes to go with your custom maps and also a maps brower so you can play and rate other people's maps.

Have fun!