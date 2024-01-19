V1.15.0.1 (Patch)

Bug Fixes:

Resolved issues with user authentication.

Fixed custom maps not functioning in multiplayer.

Corrected door synchronization issues in multiplayer.

Addressed graphical glitches in the Facility map.

Enabled punching while blocking.

Fixed Fire & Extinguishing system

Optimized server performance for sessions with numerous players.

Implemented additional minor bug fixes.

Changes:

Adjusted kicking mechanics: Kicks now consume more stamina, particularly powerful kicks.

Enhanced anti-cheat systems (special thanks to BucksHacks for identifying vulnerabilities).

Additions:

Blocking is now enabled with nearly all melee weapons, offering more effective defense than fists alone.

Introduced a new server search feature that allows you to filter by game mode.