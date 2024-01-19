 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GoreBox update for 19 January 2024

V1.15.0.1 (Patch)

Share · View all patches · Build 13214394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:
Resolved issues with user authentication.
Fixed custom maps not functioning in multiplayer.
Corrected door synchronization issues in multiplayer.
Addressed graphical glitches in the Facility map.
Enabled punching while blocking.
Fixed Fire & Extinguishing system
Optimized server performance for sessions with numerous players.
Implemented additional minor bug fixes.

Changes:
Adjusted kicking mechanics: Kicks now consume more stamina, particularly powerful kicks.
Enhanced anti-cheat systems (special thanks to BucksHacks for identifying vulnerabilities).

Additions:
Blocking is now enabled with nearly all melee weapons, offering more effective defense than fists alone.
Introduced a new server search feature that allows you to filter by game mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027331 Depot 2027331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link