Quest Update

Hey all!

We got another patch for you! There are bug fixes, card changes, features and more! Check it out and let us know what you think by replying here on Steam or in our Discord!

We’ve got a new feature: Quests! We’re bringing in a first pass at this new map node type to let players have a bit more options in their routing. This also helps to address an oddity that we were noticing with rewards and healing.

Quests are another way to find healing and other rewards during your run! Where healing rewards felt like they were often a necessity, Quests are an added complication in a fight with a sweet, sweet reward at the end! They are in a very early state, so who knows where exactly quests will land. But we anticipate this to be a good change in favor of the player!

Some other features in no particular order:

A new card effect was added, Permanently Add. This effect is currently only found on quest cards. Some quests will allow you to add cards permanently to your deck, the same way that cards in the offerings do.

The Archetype images on character select now have an animation on them!

Lots of new art on cards. Let us know your favorite!

If a card adds more than one card, you can now see both of them in the detail view!

There are a couple new songs in the general offering and cursed offering screens! Look for more to come in the future.

Fixed a bug with some trigger effects that weren't working properly.

Class Card Changes:

Trickster:

With a few exceptions, we have shifted cards that add either blades, arrows, or moss pills to slow by default! This had some pretty interesting implications for some of the builds in Trickster, so let us know what kind of builds you can cook up!

Cloak of Shadows has been changed to mirror Mirror Blade! Pay one to duplicate on the right or exhaust on the left to dodge.

Distract has been fully redesigned. It now gives negative might and negative enemy might. So if you have more attack symbols than wound symbols in your deck, this could be a powerful card!

Friends in Low Places has been rebalanced. It can help you set up for 7 one time, or be reused to add some blades at a cost. Instead of gambling on one or the other.

Gamble now discards cards equal to X instead of adding a debt to do that next turn.

Maximum Effort has been changed as well! It now adds 5 Efforts, but they also add enemy might. Why would we do that? Let’s see if our deck builders and theory crafters can find out!

Untouchable has gained new functionality as an enemy might epic. Every time they hit you, it will hurt less!

Druid: