■MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline Demo is out now!

DiVE into the world of the Deep Log with a free demo of MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline! Play as popular characters from across the entire Mega Man franchise in this action-packed 2D side-scrolling adventure and save valuable Mega Man X game data from total corruption!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2183650/X_DiVE/