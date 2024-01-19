v1.0.1 Hotfix

Fixed few technical issues.
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue that SFX volume setting was not applied correctly.
- Fixed an issue that game didn't processed normally when you equip Thunder God's Hammer.
