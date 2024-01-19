 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Twinkle Hunter update for 19 January 2024

v1.0.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13214237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed few technical issues.

Fixed Issues

  • Fixed an issue that SFX volume setting was not applied correctly.
  • Fixed an issue that game didn't processed normally when you equip Thunder God's Hammer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2266741 Depot 2266741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link