Sculpture Park additions and minor changes

**If you want your artwork, 3D models or photography featured in The Utility Room Sculpture Park send it to lionelmarsden@kinglumps.com or post it in the Discord/Reddit/Steam Community tab. No Ai nonsense, 18+ or IRL photos.

The Utility Room accepts short films and video art if the file size is kept below 30mb.**

Sculpture Park

Added 5 short films to the Sculpture Park Screening Room. They are:

My Favourite Tree (03:23) by Patrick Bradley

Annulus (03:15) by Myself and Nicky Vella

2000later (03:52) by Pine Road

2000later to: Electric Chunk (05:30) by Pine Road

3000later (07:20) by Pine Road

Added artwork

Please send stuff in! Keep file sizes low! I will reverse image search and if anything is Ai generated I'll publicly shame you/set you on fire.

Main Game