Sculpture Park additions and minor changes

a few minor updates and fixes + sculpture park content.
**If you want your artwork, 3D models or photography featured in The Utility Room Sculpture Park send it to lionelmarsden@kinglumps.com or post it in the Discord/Reddit/Steam Community tab. No Ai nonsense, 18+ or IRL photos.
The Utility Room accepts short films and video art if the file size is kept below 30mb.**
Sculpture Park
- Added 5 short films to the Sculpture Park Screening Room. They are:
- My Favourite Tree (03:23) by Patrick Bradley
- Annulus (03:15) by Myself and Nicky Vella
- 2000later (03:52) by Pine Road
- 2000later to: Electric Chunk (05:30) by Pine Road
- 3000later (07:20) by Pine Road
- Added artwork
Please send stuff in! Keep file sizes low! I will reverse image search and if anything is Ai generated I'll publicly shame you/set you on fire.
Main Game
- Leap can now be initiated by holding both triggers. This works far better on Index as grips are unreliable. The tutorial upon arriving at the door now favours this control scheme.
- Fixed the select beam appearing in the right hand during the Intro.
- Added some more geometric rocks to The Computer.
- Fixed matrix/cube/blobs glitch in the right eye on some playthroughs.
- Fixed the teleport trace appearing in your left hand as you transition into a new chapter.
- Reduced the capsule width for the player so teleport should be way more reliable and less likely to fail.
- Reduced Bin Man polycount during the Chase.
Changed files in this update