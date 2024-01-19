Season 2 NA and EU Official servers will be live tomorrow, January 19th @ 6PM PST

Season 2 Changes:

• NEW CLASS - Rogue. Includes duel-wield with a poison swing (slows enemies hit) as well as stealth.

• In-game UI has been completely redone.

• Class abilities now unlocked based on damage output (ability one unlocks at 300 damage done, ability two unlocks at 900 damage done. This is saved between rounds). This was heavily inspired by the overwatch "ultimate" system based on damage output. Kills still increase damage done / energy regen, but do not gate-keep class abilities.

• Class menu completely overhauled.

• Removed "Waiting for players" scene, it will put you into queue straight from the main menu so you can continue to use all menus while in-queue.

• New maps (Train, Airplane, Dungeon, Throne Room, Colosseum, Boss maps).

• Leaderboard titles for people who finished top 10, once released we will clear leaderboards and start "Season 2".

• Swing particles, sounds.

• Buffed / nerfed some classes based on leaderboards.

• New main menu scene/background.

• Server replication rate now TRIPLED (server will now send 60 packets/second vs 20 packets/second before). This should fix a lot of the "lag" people were seeing.

• New Leaderboards! There are now global leaderboards (unchanged), as well as class leaderboards for damage done, total kills, and total crowns.

• BOTS! We now have bots that will fill every lobby, so no matter how many people are playing, you will constantly be in a full lobby!

• We will have 3 servers for both NA and EU with a lot of extra servers ready-to-go on Season 2 release.

• Damage done! If you win the battle royale, your total damage done will be displayed on the end-game screen along with your kills.

• Private royales - You can create private royals and fill them with bots!