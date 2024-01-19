 Skip to content

Ruins of Majika update for 19 January 2024

Guardians Unleashed: Survive in "Ruins of Majika"

Ruins of Majika update for 19 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello brave defenders! Join me on an exciting journey through the evolution of "Ruins of Majika," a solo survival adventure that thrusts you into the frontline of a battle against monstrous forces aiming to obliterate your base. Over the past year, I've poured my dedication into creating an experience that merges resilience and strategy.

It all began with a dream of crafting a game where players become guardians, defending their base against hordes of monsters. Fueled by the essence of defense and the thrill of facing overwhelming odds, I embarked on the mission to bring this vision to life.

The game evolved into a dynamic adventure, blending survival elements with the core concept of defending a base from impending doom.

I extend my gratitude to the community for their feedback and to the players who joined in playtesting. As the ruins of Majika beckon, I invite you to immerse yourself in a world crafted with passion, determination, and an unwavering belief in the magic of strategic defense.

May your adventures in Majika be as enchanting as the journey it took to create them. Until we meet in the ruins, fellow defenders, stand resolute, and may the heart of your base beat strong against the encroaching darkness. The story of "Ruins of Majika" is not just mine but belongs to every defender ready to face relentless waves and emerge victorious in this captivating world.

