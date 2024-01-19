Howdy, sorry that I am late to this issue, my computer has been shitting itself lately and I dont have the money for a new one. I replaced the RAR with a normal file. I dont know why steam has an issue with it now sinces its always been a RAR. But, It should be fixed now.
EbonSide update for 19 January 2024
Rar file bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
