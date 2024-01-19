Rampage Agents Patch Update

Hello everyone!

Rampage Agents has been patched on January 18th at 10:00 pm Pacific time.

This update optimized the gun-holding angle and fixed a range of bugs!

We hope you will provide us with feedback and suggestions after experiencing this update, as we will continue to iterate and optimize.

If you encounter any game abnormalities, level blocks, crashes, or issues starting the game, which prevent normal gameplay, you can post a detailed description, screenshots, or screen recordings to the Discord community or Steam forums. We will check and address the issues as soon as possible..

📌Optimizations & Bug Fixes

🔹Fixed a bug where switching servers was not functioning properly.

🔹Fixed a bug where physical player movement was not synchronizing with in-game movement.

🔹Fixed an intermittent bug with Random Favorites in appearances not working.

🔹Fixed a bug where some players lost their skins, and we have now recovered all lost skins for players.

🔹Fixed an issue where Barry's Mirage could trigger teammate Claire's Elemental Trap.

🔹Optimized gun angles for PICO4 streaming and Quest series integrated machine guns.

🔹Improved the display effect of the countdown for FEATURED skins in the Store.

🔹Other various optimizations.