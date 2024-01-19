Cryptis - Update Notes January 18th

- Fixed issue with save system not saving obtained weapons
- New boss fight music
- Re-balanced sword regular and heavy attack damages
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Cryptis update for 19 January 2024
