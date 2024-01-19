- Fixed a bug where the game would crash after Amalie joins your party and you tried to switch skills at an incorrect skill type index.
- Fixed a few typos fixed in the prologue.
Prayer of the Faithless update for 19 January 2024
Version 1.0.7 update
