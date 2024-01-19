 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Prayer of the Faithless update for 19 January 2024

Version 1.0.7 update

Share · View all patches · Build 13213926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash after Amalie joins your party and you tried to switch skills at an incorrect skill type index.
  • Fixed a few typos fixed in the prologue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1878351 Depot 1878351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link