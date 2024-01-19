- Added a season switcher for leaderboards, allowing users to check leaders of previous seasons (when there are more than 1 that is)
- Mod slots in builder will show up when a part is selected even if it's not expanded
- Random bug fixes
Terranny update for 19 January 2024
0.2.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2131151 Depot 2131151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update