 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terranny update for 19 January 2024

0.2.12

Share · View all patches · Build 13213904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a season switcher for leaderboards, allowing users to check leaders of previous seasons (when there are more than 1 that is)
  • Mod slots in builder will show up when a part is selected even if it's not expanded
  • Random bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131151 Depot 2131151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link