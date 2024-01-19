2nd Hotfix

And here we are for round 2,

Together with your feedback we were able to squash some more nasty bugs out here and we are not even 12 hours in.... that's a great prognosis for the future - this time on the list:



Main Updates

Fixed a Problem with the automatic language assignment feature: To be more stable, the automatic language switching feature based on the system language has been disabled, the game starts in English by default, until the user changes any language. This prevents multiple weird behaviors and bugs players encountered in the early hours of our early access launch.

Fixed Mainhall New Cycle access screen: Added an extra check for the case of not being able to up the next cycle even if the conditions for the new cycle are met.

Related to the Bug Reports