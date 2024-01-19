2nd Hotfix

And here we are for round 2,
Together with your feedback we were able to squash some more nasty bugs out here and we are not even 12 hours in.... that's a great prognosis for the future - this time on the list:
Main Updates
- Fixed a Problem with the automatic language assignment feature: To be more stable, the automatic language switching feature based on the system language has been disabled, the game starts in English by default, until the user changes any language. This prevents multiple weird behaviors and bugs players encountered in the early hours of our early access launch.
- Fixed Mainhall New Cycle access screen: Added an extra check for the case of not being able to up the next cycle even if the conditions for the new cycle are met.
Related to the Bug Reports
- [Fixed] Fixed UI error between the actual output and the output shown in the UI in Ration production.
- [Fixed] Fixed prematurely activated upgrade UI element and related warning in the build upgrade screen.
- [Fixed] Fixed Missing Children Bug. During the Save phase, the necessary correction was made to ensure that the number of children present was recorded correctly.
- [Fixed] Unable to place a buildings on half of the Tundra map : Fixed the 'Tundra' map-specific inaccessible region bug that was activated on ultra-low settings. The fix also works for existing savegames (of the release version) However, the graphical issues of the maps persist when using savegames of that map, only when starting new games the map is correcly displayed.
Changed files in this update