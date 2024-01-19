Patch 1.5.6

Greetings! This is a small bug fix patch to smooth out a few issues I've come across and seen reported.

1.5.6

Fixed some cases where the map would sometimes freeze or display islands incorrectly

Fixed a bug where the Angler Emporium liberation battle would sometimes fail to register as complete

Fix an error that could occur when talking to Picklepea again after completing the Frogghammer battle

Fix an edge case where meeting the Moontide for the first time at Barnacle Base would result in a broken game state

Fix Shell Shop requiring the shop to be re-opened for each purchase

Potentially fix an edge case where the final boss would not progress to the next phase after taking damage

Add some checks to re-unlock key achievements when appropriate, if they were somehow missed previously

Fix some cases in late game where a cinematic teleporting the player to a new location might behave strangely

Add a backup save file, updated on each launch of the game called “boat-game-backup.save”

As always thanks to everyone for playing and following along with the game!