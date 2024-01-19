Patch 1.5.6

Greetings! This is a small bug fix patch to smooth out a few issues I've come across and seen reported.
1.5.6
- Fixed some cases where the map would sometimes freeze or display islands incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where the Angler Emporium liberation battle would sometimes fail to register as complete
- Fix an error that could occur when talking to Picklepea again after completing the Frogghammer battle
- Fix an edge case where meeting the Moontide for the first time at Barnacle Base would result in a broken game state
- Fix Shell Shop requiring the shop to be re-opened for each purchase
- Potentially fix an edge case where the final boss would not progress to the next phase after taking damage
- Add some checks to re-unlock key achievements when appropriate, if they were somehow missed previously
- Fix some cases in late game where a cinematic teleporting the player to a new location might behave strangely
- Add a backup save file, updated on each launch of the game called “boat-game-backup.save”
As always thanks to everyone for playing and following along with the game!
Changed files in this update