 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stay update for 19 January 2024

We're live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13213536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We did it! Thanks again to all those who spent their time and effort to provide the feedback that shaped "Stay" into this final product.

Note: If you played an earlier iteration with forced pixilation, that is not longer an option. The post processing shader responsible for that, dithering, and texture warping were found to cause an aggressive memory leak. I hope to re-enable that feature when I find a solution.

Maintenance patches/bug fixes will be released occasionally - don't hesitate to open new threads and let me know your thoughts! Otherwise, new games in the works ~

Follow @Spectral_Doe for regular updates.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link