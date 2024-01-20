Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.13.0.11) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.13.0.11 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix update to our recently released "Lucky Number 13" update, which addresses the constant hauler and derelict collisions with OKLG.

Saves from v0.13.0.0 and later should work. Note that if you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug that caused haulers to continuously hover outside OKLG, banging into it, and dropping derelicts just outside the station.

Added code to cleanup ships that were bumping OKLG constantly when an affected save game was loaded.

The bugs addressed in this patch took a lot longer to find than they did to fix!

For a while now, we've been hearing players complain about haulers constantly banging into OKLG. The reports say that soon after starting a new game, they'd start hearing constant collisions with the station, and looking at the NAV station, they'd see one or more haulers clinging to OKLG with derelicts in tow.

We tried all sorts of test cases and scenarios to try and repro this. Starting new games over and over and watching the first couple haulers go out and do their thing without issue. Creating custom scenarios where haulers came at the station from various angles and distances. Trying all of the above at different game speeds...

As it turns out, this was a bug which only happens when a hauler is out on its second or later mission, and that mission happens to be a deployment mission to drop a derelict into the boneyard.

A bug in the code that docks haulers with OKLG failed to clear their target coordinates, so when they launched again with a new derelict in tow, they thought their target deployment coordinates were inside OKLG!

This patch fixes that bug, so future haulers should no longer be doing that.

We also wanted to add some code to this patch to try and clean up any messes left by this bug, and that turned out to be its own kind of tricky.

Right now, when you load a save created before 0.13.0.11, the game will attempt to find all ships within about 15km of OKLG that have a VREL close to OKLG's. Basically, ships hovering just outside OKLG.

Then, we ignore any ship the player is on, or owns, or has claimed (i.e. used the NAV on or installed items on), since we don't want to kill any players' hard work. Plus, of course, any ships that are considered stations. (So we don't delete OKLG_MES, etc.)

In practice, this should stop the constant banging when you first load your save. Note, however, that if haulers/derelicts got stuck near Ganymed 1036 (the asteroid OKLG is on) and OKLG has rotated far enough away from those, they'll still be there. And there could be some ships/derelicts missed by our filter. So some manual clean-up might still be needed, depending on your save.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC