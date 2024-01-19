 Skip to content

Simulator Z update for 19 January 2024

Bug Fix Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Civilian not turning into a zombie when attacked by zombies
-Fixed Militia from turning into zombie when killed by raider
-fixed minor crash

