Dune: Imperium update for 19 January 2024

Dune: Imperium Digital Release Notes 1.2.1— War Chest

Steel yourselves for the upcoming Dune: Imperium Digital event —War Chest! This will be the second test of the game’s Event System. In addition to a few bug fixes, we’re trying a few tweaks to timing and number of games played after feedback from the first event!

As always, we can't wait to hear your feedback!

Event Highlights:

  • Event Rule: War Chest- At the end of each round, the player(s) with the most Solari recruit a troop to their garrison.
  • Leader Draft: Choose your champions wisely as you embark on an adventure with a single run of 6 games.

The War Chest unlocks 10 AM Friday, Jan 26th, and closes on 10 PM Sunday, Jan 28th.

The desert battlefield beckons. Are you ready?

