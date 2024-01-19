Dune: Imperium Digital Release Notes 1.2.1— War Chest

Steel yourselves for the upcoming Dune: Imperium Digital event —War Chest! This will be the second test of the game’s Event System. In addition to a few bug fixes, we’re trying a few tweaks to timing and number of games played after feedback from the first event!
As always, we can't wait to hear your feedback!
Event Highlights:
- Event Rule: War Chest- At the end of each round, the player(s) with the most Solari recruit a troop to their garrison.
- Leader Draft: Choose your champions wisely as you embark on an adventure with a single run of 6 games.
The War Chest unlocks 10 AM Friday, Jan 26th, and closes on 10 PM Sunday, Jan 28th.
The desert battlefield beckons. Are you ready?
