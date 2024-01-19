Dune: Imperium Digital Release Notes 1.2.1— War Chest

Share · View all patches · Build 13213524 · Last edited 19 January 2024 – 00:52:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Steel yourselves for the upcoming Dune: Imperium Digital event —War Chest! This will be the second test of the game’s Event System. In addition to a few bug fixes, we’re trying a few tweaks to timing and number of games played after feedback from the first event!

As always, we can't wait to hear your feedback!

Event Highlights:

Event Rule: War Chest- At the end of each round, the player(s) with the most Solari recruit a troop to their garrison.

War Chest- At the end of each round, the player(s) with the most Solari recruit a troop to their garrison. Leader Draft: Choose your champions wisely as you embark on an adventure with a single run of 6 games.

The War Chest unlocks 10 AM Friday, Jan 26th, and closes on 10 PM Sunday, Jan 28th.

The desert battlefield beckons. Are you ready?