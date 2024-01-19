Update v0.22.16 - Various Fixes

General
Endless mode battles are now 25% bigger
Added Bigger Battles quest modifier in Endless Mode
Skill Changes
Changed Mirror Shard targeting to function like other summons instead of having to target the caster
Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where characters files could be overridden by a duplicate of an existing character
Fixed various targeting UI issues
Fixed various issues that could cause a lockup to the game
Fixed various multiplayer connectivity issues
Fixed issue where you would sometimes see battle artifacts after using Unstuck
Fixed issue where Transmog data wouldn't load correctly
