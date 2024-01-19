 Skip to content

Stolen Realm update for 19 January 2024

Update v0.22.16 - Various Fixes

Build 13213483

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

Endless mode battles are now 25% bigger
Added Bigger Battles quest modifier in Endless Mode

Skill Changes

Changed Mirror Shard targeting to function like other summons instead of having to target the caster

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where characters files could be overridden by a duplicate of an existing character
Fixed various targeting UI issues
Fixed various issues that could cause a lockup to the game
Fixed various multiplayer connectivity issues
Fixed issue where you would sometimes see battle artifacts after using Unstuck
Fixed issue where Transmog data wouldn't load correctly

