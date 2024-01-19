Update v0.22.16 - Various Fixes

General

Endless mode battles are now 25% bigger

Added Bigger Battles quest modifier in Endless Mode

Skill Changes

Changed Mirror Shard targeting to function like other summons instead of having to target the caster

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where characters files could be overridden by a duplicate of an existing character

Fixed various targeting UI issues

Fixed various issues that could cause a lockup to the game

Fixed various multiplayer connectivity issues

Fixed issue where you would sometimes see battle artifacts after using Unstuck

Fixed issue where Transmog data wouldn't load correctly