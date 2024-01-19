 Skip to content

REDSHOT update for 19 January 2024

[v1.2.7] Bug fixes, stability, and polish

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

v1.2.7

This is a pretty large update that fixes quite a few minor bugs, a few rare crashes, and polishes up some rough edges. Full patch notes below:

  • Fix crash when remapping interact button
  • Fix game freeze if pausing during room transition
  • Fix crash if player dies on the same frame as they pause the game
  • Fix desert birds dropping too much money and infinitely respawning before saving
  • Add some missing save points to the map legend
  • Save points now properly restore stamina
  • Apple pies now restore 100hp, up from 50hp previously
  • Fixes overgrowth and balrog boss respawning infinitely and dropping hearts each time they are defeated
  • Fix rare crash if missiles hit an exploding barrel in a specific way
  • Fix helicopter turret dropping coins after it has been defeated
  • Fix mimics infinitely respawning
  • Fix camera locking after talking to an NPC in the throneroom
  • Fix interact not triggering if moving extremely slow while double mapped to another key
  • Map navigation is now inverted and is relative to the cursor instead of moving the map for easier navigation
  • Removing map markers no longer requires pixel perfect precision
  • Fix some sprites being offset improperly in the bestiary
  • A LOT of spelling and grammar fixes during many dialogue sequences
  • Many other minor fixes and improvements not worth listing

