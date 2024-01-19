[v1.2.7] Bug fixes, stability, and polish

PATCH NOTES
v1.2.7
This is a pretty large update that fixes quite a few minor bugs, a few rare crashes, and polishes up some rough edges. Full patch notes below:
- Fix crash when remapping interact button
- Fix game freeze if pausing during room transition
- Fix crash if player dies on the same frame as they pause the game
- Fix desert birds dropping too much money and infinitely respawning before saving
- Add some missing save points to the map legend
- Save points now properly restore stamina
- Apple pies now restore 100hp, up from 50hp previously
- Fixes overgrowth and balrog boss respawning infinitely and dropping hearts each time they are defeated
- Fix rare crash if missiles hit an exploding barrel in a specific way
- Fix helicopter turret dropping coins after it has been defeated
- Fix mimics infinitely respawning
- Fix camera locking after talking to an NPC in the throneroom
- Fix interact not triggering if moving extremely slow while double mapped to another key
- Map navigation is now inverted and is relative to the cursor instead of moving the map for easier navigation
- Removing map markers no longer requires pixel perfect precision
- Fix some sprites being offset improperly in the bestiary
- A LOT of spelling and grammar fixes during many dialogue sequences
- Many other minor fixes and improvements not worth listing
Changed files in this update