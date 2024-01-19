Patch Notes - January 19th 2024

Hello everyone!
Another small patch adding/improving various small things.
New armor items will only appear on newly recruited officers
Changelog
- Add painted helmet with heraldry emblem variations
- Add sugarloaf helmet(Won't spawn on standard faction officers, only for custom officers and factions)
- Add painted helmet variation
- Add ambient sound to settlement when under siege
- Add load option to campaign pause menu
- Change styling of attack dialog
- Change icon button hover color
- Change button styling in battle dialog
- Improve styling of pause menus
- Change file dialog button styling
- Fix sector flag hover behavior
- Fix units cheering while on ladder
- Fix specifically awarded traits not showing correctly
- Fix campaign UI popping up when ending turn after battle
Changed files in this update