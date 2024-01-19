 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voor de kroon update for 19 January 2024

Patch Notes - January 19th 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13213157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Another small patch adding/improving various small things.
New armor items will only appear on newly recruited officers

Changelog

  • Add painted helmet with heraldry emblem variations
  • Add sugarloaf helmet(Won't spawn on standard faction officers, only for custom officers and factions)
  • Add painted helmet variation
  • Add ambient sound to settlement when under siege
  • Add load option to campaign pause menu
  • Change styling of attack dialog
  • Change icon button hover color
  • Change button styling in battle dialog
  • Improve styling of pause menus
  • Change file dialog button styling
  • Fix sector flag hover behavior
  • Fix units cheering while on ladder
  • Fix specifically awarded traits not showing correctly
  • Fix campaign UI popping up when ending turn after battle

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391 Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link