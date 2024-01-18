 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 18 January 2024

Spell Disk 0.7.1a hotfix

18 January 2024

  • Fixed an issue where the loading screen would not disappear when the "Architect Chamber" button was clicked. Also fixed various issues similar to this one.

  • Increased dash fatigue threshold, which means players will have to dash more times in quick succession to trigger the dash fatigue mechanic.

  • Decreased dash fatigue cooldown, which means the dash fatigue removal will start sooner for players.

  • Katar's charge attack no longer counts toward the dash fatigue meter. Katar no longer provides dash stamina when performing the charged attack while having below 1 available dash count. The katar's charged attack forces you to perform a dash and refunds you the stamina spent. There was an oversight in which if the player performed the charged attack while having no stamina, the stamina was refunded back without having any stamina spent. This unintended interaction has been fixed, which may have been contributing to the issue of encountering dash fatigue too easily.

  • Added a function to completely remove any dash fatigue on loading a level. While the elevator was already taking care of this function, it only happened when the elevator ascension was complete. So, for a second or two, the player might have received the impression that dash fatigue is not removed on changing the level. This function can also prevent some rare cases in which the player is unable to perform any dash on loading the level.

