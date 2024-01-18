 Skip to content

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 18 January 2024

Patch v1.069 (Main)

Patch v1.069 (Main) · Build 13212800

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to use LB and RB in the upgrades menu to quickly change the tabs.
  • Fixed a bug where the shield in the guard mode was still usable if you were upgrading, or paused.
  • Fixed a bug where the styles were switchable on gamepad in the upgrades menu.
  • Fixed an issue where you could access the options menu on the gamepad when the loading screen is active.
  • Fixed an issue where you could pause the loading screen. Yup.
  • Fixed an issue on where you couldn't dodge properly directionally on the GAMEPAD if the character's camera wasn't facing character's back or forward. (This came from the update a while ago, I am shocked it wasn't reported until now. I am sorry for botching someone's first experience. I'll ensure to double test with the gamepad this time. It's time to treat gamepad players better.)
  • Fixed brain message sound effect still playing in NG+
  • Fixed the brain message trigger not triggering on mission 04 due to the trigger being too small.
  • Slightly improved pipe bomb collision.
  • UI - added a cursor for gamepad, should make it easier to navigate with the gamepad.

Known issues -
Check trello.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE

