Patch v1.069 (Main)

- Added the ability to use LB and RB in the upgrades menu to quickly change the tabs.
- Fixed a bug where the shield in the guard mode was still usable if you were upgrading, or paused.
- Fixed a bug where the styles were switchable on gamepad in the upgrades menu.
- Fixed an issue where you could access the options menu on the gamepad when the loading screen is active.
- Fixed an issue where you could pause the loading screen. Yup.
- Fixed an issue on where you couldn't dodge properly directionally on the GAMEPAD if the character's camera wasn't facing character's back or forward. (This came from the update a while ago, I am shocked it wasn't reported until now. I am sorry for botching someone's first experience. I'll ensure to double test with the gamepad this time. It's time to treat gamepad players better.)
- Fixed brain message sound effect still playing in NG+
- Fixed the brain message trigger not triggering on mission 04 due to the trigger being too small.
- Slightly improved pipe bomb collision.
- UI - added a cursor for gamepad, should make it easier to navigate with the gamepad.
Known issues -
Check trello.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking
If you find any issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE
