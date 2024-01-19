1st major content update - January 2024

content changes
- 17 new/extended scenes for the extended playthrough mode (aka Spoilermode)
- 1 new character for the extended playthrough mode (aka Spoilermode)
- overhaul of character models for Malcolm Tolwyn, Omega 1, Omega 7, Sigma 1, all A & C series protector battle gear
techical changes
- unlocked screen resolution to all common 16:9 and 16:10 formats (please consider that the game is designed and intended for 1920x1080)
- adjusted UI to better suit the new resolutions
- changed video codec to support the Steam Deck
misc
- small bug fixes and typos
outlook
The target window for the next content update will be the 2nd half of March 2024, featuring approx 20 new scenes and some smaller upgrades.
Changed files in this update