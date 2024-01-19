 Skip to content

Forgotten Lectures - Fall of a Dynasty - The Beginning update for 19 January 2024

1st major content update - January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

content changes

  • 17 new/extended scenes for the extended playthrough mode (aka Spoilermode)
  • 1 new character for the extended playthrough mode (aka Spoilermode)
  • overhaul of character models for Malcolm Tolwyn, Omega 1, Omega 7, Sigma 1, all A & C series protector battle gear

techical changes

  • unlocked screen resolution to all common 16:9 and 16:10 formats (please consider that the game is designed and intended for 1920x1080)
  • adjusted UI to better suit the new resolutions
  • changed video codec to support the Steam Deck

misc

  • small bug fixes and typos

outlook
The target window for the next content update will be the 2nd half of March 2024, featuring approx 20 new scenes and some smaller upgrades.

