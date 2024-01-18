 Skip to content

Dire - Flesh and Phobia update for 18 January 2024

Fx changes, C`thonic intro video

Share · View all patches · Build 13212611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added a lot of new Fx! Now the board should telegraph more cleary what is happening on the board. Also we added the first Cut Scene for our first story, the C´thonic story.

