One-armed robber update for 19 January 2024

Lundenburg Liquors

Share · View all patches · Build 13212598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This liquor shop is like most others, however they also have one of the most expensive wine collections in the country. You can find this collection in their wine cellar. Since their collection is so expensive, they also made an effort to secure the place, by purchasing top of the line security systems such as lasers, and security tags on their most expensive wine bottles.

The wine cellar is divided into six cells, each with a shelf containing various wines. Behind the bars of each cell is an array of lasers, if anything touches these lasers, the alarm will go off, luckily you can disable the lasers, using the box in the far end of the room.

Once inside the cells, you will notice, that some of the bottles have a white cap on them, this is a security tag. At the entrance of the wine cellar is a security tag detector, which will set off the alarm if any of the bottles leave the room, therefore you will have to find a way to disable the security tag detector before getting the bottles out.

Changed files in this update

