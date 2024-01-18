-New/Change: Added Bodypart collector to Enlightened Temple Way.

-New/Change: Probability of more money for shopkeepeers/traders.

-New/Change: Added Rewardsmen to Legacy Hall

and outside of boss lairs. (Prospercanius and Crystal Dungeon Tower)

-Fix: Excessive ZP not being considered by Zulde.

-New/Change: Your ZP can now roll-over into the next Godweek.

-New/Change: Your sacrifice of blood and survival essence to Zulde/Divine shrines is returned to you

if you don't use it. But this may not be a guarantee.

-New/Change: Appeasing Zulde/God now leads to PP gain.

Note: Banking remains unreliable. And if your skills disappear in combat you may have to restart

the game app in addition to loading save to see them again.