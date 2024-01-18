MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE - Build 1.0.103.34
Here we are guys!
The time has finally come to drop the update!
Electric bikes are now on TrackDayR together with a totally new enduro map called ENDURO HILL!
ENDURO HILL
a totally new experience for your gamepad, an enduro map to test your resistance!
NEW HMX-E
NEW EV-6KW
NEW NAME AND NUMBER ON JERSEY
CHANGELOG:
- Improved dynamic ruts algorithm
- Added new gloves in the wardrobe
- Improved on straight jump re-entry and left lever control in air
- Added LOD on avatar to improve performance
- Hotfix now to see arms in helmet with shirt
- New texture loading mode to optimize ram loading and unloading
- steering vibration management hotfix
- hotfix improved steering management under 20Km/h
- hotfix asynchronous loading of wardrobe parts
- reduced maskmap and normalmap of wardrobe parts to speed up uploads and reduce memory occupancy
- set default change map button to left stick button ( after gamepad reset )
- NEW 6KW e-bike
- NEW HMX-E bike
- Clutch hotfix on e-bikes
- Shutdown hotfix on electric bikes
- Idle hotfix on electric bikes
- NEW name and dynamic number behind rider
- Improved hard collider offset and contact velocity
- Hotfix normalmap pixellation
- Mask and normalmap reduction for bikes livery
- Sharing jersey number on multiplayer
- Add e-bike Category
- Add e-mx Category
- Add Electric tag on UI
- Hotfix ycf 190 dirt start
- Hotfix ycf 190 dirt physics
- Bugfix checksum lock when press B
- Hotfix endrace mouse click on buttons A B
- Hotfix outline on standard font
- Improved e-bike torque curve
- Increased wheel rolling sound volume
- Increased wind sound volume in helmet
- Added metric/imperial reference system selection
- Ability to use custom skin and turn off name and number
- Improved layout and outline name and number
- Changed name to number selection on jersey
- Hotfix ycf190 road
- Hotfix bike category selection in bike menu
- Added new 3km enduro track
- Added new drop system due to hardimpact against obstacles
- Updated physics and engine 250 Enduro
- Hotfix flare
- Hotfix restart crash
- Hotfix handlebar shaking on lowspeed
- New EX1 EX2 EX3 category for enduro
- Removed unnecessary cams in game
- Improved automatic clutch engagement
- Hotfix Sierra starting grid hotfix
- Hotfix headlight projection on Enduro250
Changed files in this update