TrackDayR update for 18 January 2024

MAJOR RELEASE UPDATE - Build 1.0.103.34

Here we are guys!

The time has finally come to drop the update!

Electric bikes are now on TrackDayR together with a totally new enduro map called ENDURO HILL!

JOIN TIMEATTACK NOTIFICATION on TELEGRAM

JOIN TELEGRAM BROADCAST CHANNEL

ENDURO HILL

a totally new experience for your gamepad, an enduro map to test your resistance!






NEW HMX-E





NEW EV-6KW





NEW NAME AND NUMBER ON JERSEY

CHANGELOG:

  • Improved dynamic ruts algorithm
  • Added new gloves in the wardrobe
  • Improved on straight jump re-entry and left lever control in air
  • Added LOD on avatar to improve performance
  • Hotfix now to see arms in helmet with shirt
  • New texture loading mode to optimize ram loading and unloading
  • steering vibration management hotfix
  • hotfix improved steering management under 20Km/h
  • hotfix asynchronous loading of wardrobe parts
  • reduced maskmap and normalmap of wardrobe parts to speed up uploads and reduce memory occupancy
  • set default change map button to left stick button ( after gamepad reset )
  • NEW 6KW e-bike
  • NEW HMX-E bike
  • Clutch hotfix on e-bikes
  • Shutdown hotfix on electric bikes
  • Idle hotfix on electric bikes
  • NEW name and dynamic number behind rider
  • Improved hard collider offset and contact velocity
  • Hotfix normalmap pixellation
  • Mask and normalmap reduction for bikes livery
  • Sharing jersey number on multiplayer
  • Add e-bike Category
  • Add e-mx Category
  • Add Electric tag on UI
  • Hotfix ycf 190 dirt start
  • Hotfix ycf 190 dirt physics
  • Bugfix checksum lock when press B
  • Hotfix endrace mouse click on buttons A B
  • Hotfix outline on standard font
  • Improved e-bike torque curve
  • Increased wheel rolling sound volume
  • Increased wind sound volume in helmet
  • Added metric/imperial reference system selection
  • Ability to use custom skin and turn off name and number
  • Improved layout and outline name and number
  • Changed name to number selection on jersey
  • Hotfix ycf190 road
  • Hotfix bike category selection in bike menu
  • Added new 3km enduro track
  • Added new drop system due to hardimpact against obstacles
  • Updated physics and engine 250 Enduro
  • Hotfix flare
  • Hotfix restart crash
  • Hotfix handlebar shaking on lowspeed
  • New EX1 EX2 EX3 category for enduro
  • Removed unnecessary cams in game
  • Improved automatic clutch engagement
  • Hotfix Sierra starting grid hotfix
  • Hotfix headlight projection on Enduro250

